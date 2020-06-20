Top 2 Breath-Taking Destinations In Finland

Season changes from time to time, and there is a famous location you can find from the corner of the earth, which is ideal for visiting in any season. However, this country remains a relatively not known corner of Europe because it is quite far from the tourist routes. If you are excited to know what this place is, then Finland is the answer to make as one to your ideal destination.

You will never resist loving its rivers, fells, vast wilderness areas, and lakes that jives with the snow during winter, which makes it a Nordic playground for both summer and winter activities. Here are some of the beautiful destinations around Finland that set up your travel expectations to the highest level.

Kauppatori (Market Square) and Esplanadi

This one-of-a-kind attraction is an essential landmark of the place wherein it became an open-air market of the fantastic local farmers, fishermen, food producers, and artisans. What’s the best thing to do while wandering here is that you can catch the fragrant smell of salmon cooked all over the cedar planks beside the boats of the fishermen. Get also a single glimpse of a spectrum of glistening ripe berries or basket of scrounged woodland mushrooms. The Espalandia is an excellent spot wherein the city resembles to converge during summer evenings. Don’t also forget to enter to Helsinki’s most unique museum – Street Museum. It goes up from the market square up to Senate Square, which is full of street lights, paving surfaces, and the phone booths that are continually changing within each era.

The Northern Lights

If winter is coming in Finland, most of the tourists are preparing to visit and witness the aurora Borealis or the so-called “Northern Lights” in the sky. And for me, seeing it is considered as a once-in-a-lifetime delight or treat. Finland became a top country in the world for witnessing these blazing light drapes that are glimmering across the sky. Most of the time, the lights can be seen through the southern region, but the excellent spot to see them is in the area which is close to the Arctic Circle. The months between September and March are best and guaranteed to create a light show if the sky is clear or not so cloudy. It would help if you were no worried about where to stay because there is a wide range of accommodating hotels in the north that cater to the people who are wanting to see the lights.