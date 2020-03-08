European Destinations: Norway

It is good to travel and see stunning sceneries when it is cold. The northern part of the globe comprises of continents in which freezing countries are located. In Norway, everyone loves fantastic views, even if it has cold weather or not. If you are planning for a nice trip, I’ll make sure that you will enjoy and love the ambiance brought by Norway. In this article, I will give you the most visited and amazing spots around Norway.

Here are the top 7 places must visit to see the beauty, culture, lifestyle, and architectural designs in Norway:

1. Svalbard

It is composed of a group of islands and is under the Norwegian rule since 1920. Locating in the Barents Sea, Arctic Ocean, Greenland Sea, and the Norwegian Sea, it is permanently inhabited spots on the planet. The island highlights its untouched steep mountains and glaciers not only that, but also wildlife animals such as seals, polar bears, caribou, reindeer, arctic foxes, whales, and walruses.

2. Alesund

If you wanted to see the striking appearance of a city in Norway, then put Alesund in your list. This place is a gateway of iconic northwestern fjords and encircling alpine mountains. You must also try the 400 steps of hiking to the viewpoint Fjellstua to say that it is worth it and superb experience. The mountain peak offers a remarkable scene of Alesund and surrounding terrific islands.

3. Trondheim

If you want to be a character of the exploration of Norway’s history, then try visiting Trondheim. It is acknowledged as the third largest city of Norway and is full of historical background from the Viking Age and the nation’s religious center through the Middle Ages. It features its Nidaros Cathedral which is the northernmost Medieval cathedral around the world and the restored 12th-century castle; the city abounds with remnants of the past.

4. Lofoten Islands

This destination is the most famous place people visit around Norway. Lofoten is a bunch of islands in the northern part of the country. Moreover, its archipelago is usually described as the most picturesque parts of Norway because of having its postcard looking small fishing villages and a hale coast with steep peaks standing directly from the ocean.

5. Tromso

When you reach this place, you will surely embrace and love it as it is distinguished as the viewing point of colorful northern lights called the auroras. The location was also a stunning historic center as it is complemented with the centuries-old wooden houses and a 1965 Arctic Cathedral.