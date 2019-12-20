European Destinations: Hungary

The continent of Europe comprises of different countries, and all of them have various tourist spots, dynamic culture, and historical traditions. And when it comes to geographic appearance, some of them are too small while some are too large composing of a vast number of people. Hungary is one of the countries in Europe which is productive of heritage, arts, culture, architecture and beautiful places. So if you are thinking to travel around the continents of the planet, you should have to include the country of Hungary in Europe. In this article, I’ll be sharing you some of the fascinating spots of Hungary.

Below are the 7 Best destinations you can tour in the land of Hungary:

1. Aggtelek National Park

It locates in northern Hungary which took for about 3-hour drive from Budapest, and it is known as the home of the largest stalactic cave around Europe. So if you are a spelunker, it is better to choose and put Aggtelek National Park in your travel list. This spot is a great location to see flora and fauna and a perfect way to visit ancient villages within its boundaries.

2. Gyor

Gyor is full of history itself that it is ruled by the Mongols, Magyars, Czechs, and Ottomans during Roman and Celtic Era. And to protect it, ancestors burn the town to keep the Turks from taking it. This destination is excellent to capture instagrammable photos because it is full of beautiful architectures and statues. Do not miss to see the St. Ignatius of Loyola (an ornate Benedictine cathedral) which people used to describe it as a “food for the soul.”

3. Lake Balaton

It is Europe’s largest freshwater lake. Moreover, it is also Hungary’s most famous summer resort. And because of its size, it is somehow referred to as the “Hungarian Sea.” If you are a wine lover, you can take your route through the north shore, the historical bathing center of Balatonfured, and the Baroque Festetics Castle.

4. Eger

Eger is the second largest city of Hungary, and it is famous for having its magnificent baroque buildings. Its top scenery is the castle and basilica and is followed by the valley of women, which is a set of wine cellars and restaurants established into the surrounding hill.

5. Heviz

Do you want to experience excellent water therapy relaxation? Then, Heviz is a perfect gateway you could go to because it is home of the largest thermal lakes in the world. Heviz is famous for its spas and flourishing resorts. To give you a quick trivia, did you know that the water temperature ranges from 24 to 37 degrees, making for a relaxing swim.